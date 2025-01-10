Ex-Defense Intelligence Chief Noh Sang-won Indicted over Role in Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won was indicted on allegations over his role in the conspiracy to carry out the December 3 martial law incident and issuing an order to occupy the state election watchdog.On Friday a special investigation team under the prosecution indicted Noh on charges of insurrection, abuse of authority, and obstructing others from exercising their rights.The former commander is alleged to have drawn up relevant plans with Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho and two colonel-level officials during two meetings at a fast food joint days before the president declared martial law.Noh is suspected of ordering intelligence command agents to occupy the National Election Commission on the night of December 3 to obtain electronic data, and to apprehend and detain workers there to substantiate allegations of election rigging.He is also accused of seeking to establish an investigative unit to look into the alleged election rigging.