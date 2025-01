Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok reviewed the financial market situation during a macroeconomics meeting with the heads of financial regulators and the central bank.The meeting on Friday was attended by Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong, Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Byoung-hwan and Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Bok-hyun.Choi said although volatility in the financial and foreign exchange markets is gradually easing, it is still too soon to relax considering uncertainties both at home and abroad.The acting president called for a high degree of vigilance, urging those present to monitor and respond to market conditions around the clock to ensure the stable management of the domestic economy.Choi also called for accelerated efforts to advance the capital market amid a recovery in the stock market, such as value-up tax support and improved corporate governance.