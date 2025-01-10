Secret Service Chief Steps Down ahead of Second Attempt to Arrest Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The head of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s secret service team has tendered his resignation, as police are gearing up to execute the latest warrant to arrest Yoon. The Presidential Security Service announced on Friday that its chief, Park Chong-jun, informed acting President Choi Sang-mok of his intention to step down and Choi approved the move. Appearing for police questioning later in the day, Park criticized law enforcement for seeking to arrest a sitting president.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: After informing acting President Choi Sang-mok of his intention to step down, Presidential Security Service chief Park Chong-jun appeared for police questioning.Addressing reporters before entering the National Office of Investigation in western Seoul on Friday, Park voiced opposition to the authorities’ plan to arrest suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol.[Sound bite: Park Chong-jun - Chief, Presidential Security Service]“I think that the investigative procedures should be carried out in a way that is more appropriate for an incumbent president. I disagree with the current approach, involving an arrest warrant. I hope adequate investigative procedures will be arranged for the president in a way befitting our country’s status.”This came amid speculation that the police may arrest the secret service chief ahead of their second attempt to take custody of Yoon.Park, former deputy chief of the National Police Agency, directed the presidential security detail to block authorities from arresting the suspended president last Friday, and his team formed a human wall some 200 meters ahead of Yoon’s residence.As the police look into Yoon’s failed martial law attempt, they are now preparing to mobilize officers en masse and arrest Yoon for questioning for up to 48 hours.With Park’s job now left to his deputy, the National Office of Investigation instructed key police commanders in the capital area to gather for a meeting Friday, apparently to plan another operation.After saying that under no circumstances should physical clashes or bloodshed occur, the former secret service chief told reporters he had made multiple requests for acting President Choi to mediate between government agencies but received no clear response.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.