Fmr. Presidential Security Chief Returns Home After 13 Hours of Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Former head of the Presidential Security Service Park Jong-jun underwent about 13 hours of police questioning on allegations of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant against President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Emergency Martial Law Special Investigation Team of the National Police Agency began questioning Park at around 10:05 AM Friday.Despite expectations that Park would not respond to a third summons, he appeared at the police station. He had ignored the previous two summons.Upon arriving, Park told reporters, "The procedure of executing the arrest warrant is not fitting for the dignity of a president."Regarding his previous non-compliance with police summons, Park explained that he always intended to come in for questioning, but it was delayed due to preparations with his legal team.During the interrogation, police grilled Park about whether he had ordered or knew about the mobilization of conscripted soldiers, and if he had actually given any orders to fire.After questioning, the police allowed him to return home, taking into account his formal cooperation with the investigation and the reduced need to secure him due to his resignation.Park had submitted his resignation before the summons, which was accepted by acting President Choi Sang-mok.Though no emergency arrest was made, police are keeping the possibility of a pre-arrest warrant open as they consider further actions.After completing his interrogation at around 11:10 PM Friday, Park told reporters that he tried his best to be sincere and explained everything in detail during the investigation.He did not respond to questions about why he had resigned or why armed guards were at the presidential residence despite his warnings against a bloody conflict.Initially, the police had considered applying for an arrest warrant to dismantle the Presidential Security Service leadership if Park continued to ignore the summons.