Photo : YONHAP News

Former Presidential Security Chief Park Jong-jun appeared for a second round of police questioning on Saturday.Park appeared at the Seoul Seodaemun Police Station at around 9 a.m., just hours after completing his first session of questioning late Friday, which had lasted nearly 13 hours.He has been accused of blocking the arrest warrant execution against President Yoon Suk Yeol for insurrection-related charges.Before the questioning, Park had submitted his resignation, which was accepted by Acting President Choi Sang-mok.