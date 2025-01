Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong has apologized to the public for the chaos and shock caused by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law attempt.Kweon issued the apology on Friday during a ceremony in Seoul marking the 68th anniversary of the foundation of Kwanhun Club, a journalist organization.Kweon said he would like to apologize once again for the incident, as a member of the ruling camp. He stressed, however, that South Korea’s democracy remains alive, highlighting the country's remarkable democratic resilience.Kweon also expressed his belief that stability would soon return to the nation, provided that once rival political camps remain loyal to the country and its people, and the National Assembly fulfills its duties appropriately.This marked the first time that Kweon has personally apologized in public for the martial law incident.