Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

New Lead Democrat on US Foreign Relations Committee Reaffirms Commitment to Alliance

Written: 2025-01-11 14:01:11Updated: 2025-01-11 14:06:18

New Lead Democrat on US Foreign Relations Committee Reaffirms Commitment to Alliance

The new lead for the Democratic Party on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee has reaffirmed her commitment toward the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen made the pledge in a statement released on Thursday, where she called South Korea “a trusted partner and vital U.S. ally in the Indo-Pacific.”

Shaheen said she is keeping a close eye on the political situation in Seoul, adding that it is crucial for Washington “to stand with the South Korean people as they uphold their commitment to democracy, resilience, and the rule of law during these critical times.”

The senator also said she recognizes America's ironclad alliance with South Korea, and vowed to push forward policies that boost the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Shaheen assumed the top committee position following the retirement of Senator Ben Cardin, who had headed the foreign relations committee.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >