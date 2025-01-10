New Lead Democrat on US Foreign Relations Committee Reaffirms Commitment to Alliance

The new lead for the Democratic Party on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee has reaffirmed her commitment toward the South Korea-U.S. alliance.U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen made the pledge in a statement released on Thursday, where she called South Korea “a trusted partner and vital U.S. ally in the Indo-Pacific.”Shaheen said she is keeping a close eye on the political situation in Seoul, adding that it is crucial for Washington “to stand with the South Korean people as they uphold their commitment to democracy, resilience, and the rule of law during these critical times.”The senator also said she recognizes America's ironclad alliance with South Korea, and vowed to push forward policies that boost the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation.Shaheen assumed the top committee position following the retirement of Senator Ben Cardin, who had headed the foreign relations committee.