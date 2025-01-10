Joseph Yun Appointed Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in Seoul

Joseph Yun, former U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy, has been appointed as the Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim, at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul.The U.S. State Department announced Yun's appointment on Friday.The department said Yun will work with the Embassy team and South Korea’s government to advance Seoul and Washington’s mutual interests and shared values, as well as the U.S.’ ironclad commitment to the U.S.-South Korea alliance.A Chargé d’Affaires ad interim temporarily serves the post of ambassador when the position is vacant.Former U.S. Ambassador to Seoul, Philip Goldberg, retired and left South Korea on Tuesday, ahead of the second inauguration of Donald Trump. He was tapped by President Joe Biden for the post in July 2022.Yun is set to head the U.S. embassy until the Trump administration names a new ambassador and the nominee is confirmed by the Senate.