S. Korea Invites U.S. Companies to Participate in 2025 APEC Meetings

Photo : YONHAP News

Yoon Seong-mee, the chair of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Forum(APEC) Senior Officials’ Meeting, has invited U.S. companies to actively participate in this year’s APEC events, which will be chaired by South Korea.The foreign ministry reported that Yoon extended this invitation during the annual meeting of the National Center for APEC held in San Francisco on Friday. The event was attended by representatives from major companies, such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, and Pfizer, totaling around 50 officials.Yoon highlighted that South Korea plans to host approximately 300 APEC-related meetings throughout the year, including summits of world leaders and CEOs.Emphasizing APEC's role as a crucial platform for public-private partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region, Yoon encouraged American companies to show active interest and cooperate in the forum’s initiatives.As the chair nation, South Korea kicked off its APEC activities in December last year by hosting an informal meeting of senior officials in Seoul.