Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law attempt was "shocking" and "wrong."Sullivan made the remark on Friday during a roundtable with media outlets at the White House, adding that the U.S. is "now watching a constitutional procedure play out."He expressed hope that such procedure is carried out without violence and in line with South Korea’s Constitution.Sullivan said he believes South Korea will "come out the other side of this with strong democratic institutions, with a continued deep commitment” to the alliance with the U.S., which he described as being “incredibly healthy.”Asked whether North Korea could engage in military provocations by taking advantage of the South’s political instability, Sullivan said he believes there is such risk, but was quick to stress that the North "should make no mistake" considering the strength of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.