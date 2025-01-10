DP: Matter of Time Before Pres. Yoon is Arrested

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has stated that the arrest of the president and the dismantling of the Presidential Security Service(PSS) are imminent.DP floor spokesperson Kang Yu-jung revealed such party stance in a written briefing on Saturday, after Acting President Choi Sang-mok accepted the resignation of PSS chief Park Chong-jun the previous day.Kang said the president’s security agency has begun to crack, and the "fortress in Hannam-dong," referring to the presidential residence, is collapsing.She criticized Park for his comments before Friday's police questioning, where he said he hopes the investigative procedures for the president would reflect the stature of the nation.Kang said it was none other than President Yoon Suk Yeol who brought down the country’s status, adding that Yoon can save the last bit of national status by voluntarily stepping out of the presidential residence.Kang also called on the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the police to swiftly execute a fresh arrest warrant for Yoon.