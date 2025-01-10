PPP Denounces DP for Filing Complaints Against YouTubers

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has denounced the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for filing complaints with the police against some YouTubers on charges such as incitement of insurrection.In a statement on Saturday, PPP floor spokesperson Park Soo-min urged the DP to stop what it called "indiscriminate treason labeling" and swiftly take on the responsibility and duties of the nation’s largest political party.Park criticized the DP's complaints as a gross distortion of the law, stating that the crime of propagating treason can only be established through actions taken prior to an act of treason.He mentioned that the DP has so far filed complaints against ten YouTubers, accusing the party of trying to silence people with its legal actions.In its complaints, the DP has accused the YouTubers of justifying President Yoon Suk Yeol’s illegal declaration of martial law and attempting to align with acts of treason.