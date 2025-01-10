S. Korea and US Underscore Importance of NCG Sessions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. have underscored the importance of the sessions of the Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG) ahead of the second inauguration of Donald Trump.The two allies held the fourth session of the NCG in Washington on Friday, with Cho Chang-rae, South Korea's deputy defense minister for policy, and Cara Abercrombie, acting deputy under secretary of defense for policy, leading the session.In a joint statement released after the session, the two officials reaffirmed that the NCG will continue to “function as a solid foundation for strengthening the U.S.-South Korea extended deterrence in an integrated manner.”Observers believe that such remark was made, being conscious of concerns that NCG meetings, which were created under the Joe Biden administration, could be reduced.The NCG is a bilateral body aimed to strengthen the U.S.’ extended deterrence and formulate joint response strategies against the nuclear threat posed by North Korea. It was established under the Washington Declaration, which was adopted by President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden during their summit in April last year.