Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service, Kim Sung-hoon, has failed to respond to a third summons request by the police.Police had demanded Kim to appear for questioning by 10 a.m. Saturday on charges of special obstruction of official duties, but he did not show up.The Presidential Security Service stated that the deputy chief "cannot leave his post related to presidential security duties even for a moment," during this critical time.Kim had also ignored the first and second police summons on January 4 and 8, respectively.The police are now considering to apply for an arrest warrant for Kim.