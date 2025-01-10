Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Captured Two Wounded N. Korean Soldiers in Kursk Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Ukrainian forces operating in the Kursk region of Russia have captured two wounded North Korean soldiers.Zelenskyy said in a social network post that two soldiers, though wounded, survived and were transported to Kyiv, where they are now communicating with the Security Service of Ukraine.Releasing photos of the alleged North Korean soldiers, Zelenskyy said that as with all prisoners of war, these two soldiers are receiving the necessary medical assistance.Zelenskyy added that capturing the North Korean soldiers was not an easy task, as Russian forces and other North Korean military personnel usually execute their wounded to erase any evidence of North Korea's involvement in the war against Ukraine.Zelenskyy said that he has instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to grant journalists access to these prisoners, adding the world needs to know the truth about what is happening.