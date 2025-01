Photo : YONHAP News

The country's exports of kimchi hit a new record in 2024 amid the rising popularity of Korean food around the world.According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Sunday, outbound shipments of the Korean staple dish came to a record 47-thousand-100 tons last year, up six-point-nine percent from a year earlier.In terms of value, exports also came to a record 163-point-six million dollars in 2024, up five-point-two percent on-year.Kimchi was exported to 95 countries last year, with Japan being the biggest market.The United States and the Netherlands came in second and third, with shipments to the two nations jumping 25-point-two percent and 28-point-nine percent, respectively from a year earlier.