Photo : YONHAP News

The legal team of President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Sunday that Yoon will not attend the first formal hearing in his impeachment trial set for Tuesday.Yun Gap-geun, a lawyer of Yoon, made the announcement in a statement, saying that there are concerns for Yoon's safety and mishap, as the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials and the National Office of Investigation under the national policy agency are attempting to enforce an illegal and invalid arrest warrant for Yoon through illegal means.Yoon's lawyer said that in order for the president to appear at hearings of the Constitutional Court, the issues of Yoon's personal safety and security must be addressed, adding the president will appear for the trial if the issues are resolved.The court recently set the dates for the first five oral argument sessions for Yoon's impeachment trial – January 14, 16, 21, 23 and February 4.