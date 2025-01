Photo : YONHAP News

The police are reportedly seeking to arrest Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service (PSS), Kim Seong-hoon, who is accused of blocking efforts to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol early this month.The special probe team investigating Yoon's martial law attempt reportedly filed for the arrest warrant against Kim on Sunday on charges of obstructing special official duties.A police official, however, refused to confirm the move.Kim snubbed the police's requests to appear for questioning for the third time on Saturday, saying that he "cannot leave his post related to presidential security duties even for a moment," during this critical time.Kim is expected to lead efforts to stop the anticipated second attempt to arrest Yoon as Park Chong-jun stepped down as the PSS chief on Friday.