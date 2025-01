Photo : YONHAP News

The legal representatives of President Yoon Suk Yeol have submitted their letters of representation to the Corruption Investigation Office of High-Ranking Officials(CIO), which is handling the martial law case and has accused the president of treason.The CIO said Sunday that President Yoon’s lawyers visited the CIO office to submit the letters.A CIO official said Yun Gap-geun and three other lawyers will represent the president, adding that the lawyers and CIO officials held a short meeting on Sunday but did not discuss whether the president would appear for questioning.President Yoon’s defense team has claimed that the anti-corruption body has no authority to investigate treason cases.The president, who has not cooperated with the CIO investigation at all, has apparently changed his attitude and appears to be preparing for the investigation by appointing lawyers.