Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is willing to hand over two captured North Korean soldiers to the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia.Zelenskyy made the offer on Sunday in a social media post in English, Ukrainian and Korean.The Ukrainian president said Ukraine is ready to hand the soldiers over if Kim can arrange for the return of Ukrainian warriors who are being held captive in Russia.The proposal came a day after Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces operating in the Kursk region of Russia captured two wounded North Korean soldiers on Thursday, releasing images of the alleged soldiers.In the Sunday post, Zelenskyy said there will undoubtedly be more North Korean soldiers captured and that it’s only a matter of time.