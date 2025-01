Photo : YONHAP News

A special police team investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law attempt has once again summoned a midlevel secret service official for questioning over suspicions that he obstructed efforts to arrest Yoon.Lee Kwang-woo, the head of the protection bureau at the Presidential Security Service, has been asked to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. Monday.Lee is suspected of blocking the attempt to arrest Yoon by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) on January 3.He was summoned to appear for police questioning twice but failed to do so.The police have said they will consider requesting an arrest warrant if Lee does not appear for Monday’s questioning.Another secret service official, Kim Sin, who is seen as a hard-liner along with Lee and agency vice chief Kim Seong-hoon, has been summoned to appear for questioning Tuesday.