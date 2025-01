Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared video from an interrogation of North Korean soldiers captured in Russia’s Kursk region.In the video, released Sunday, a North Korean prisoner lying in bed with his hands bandaged shakes his head when asked if he realized he was fighting against Ukraine.The Security Service of Ukraine said the questioning was conducted with the assistance of a South Korean translator provided by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service.The North Korean prisoner said commanders told him he was merely going for training.The prisoner originally expressed a desire to remain in Ukraine, but subsequently said he would follow orders.Another North Korean prisoner, with his jaw bandaged, nodded when asked if he wanted to return to North Korea.