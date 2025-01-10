Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Exports Rise 3.8% during First 10 Days of January

Written: 2025-01-13 10:01:50Updated: 2025-01-13 15:23:20

Exports Rise 3.8% during First 10 Days of January

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports rose about four percent year-on-year in the first ten days of January on the back of exports of semiconductors and automobiles.

According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments reached 16 billion U.S. dollars during the cited period, up three-point-eight percent from a year earlier.

Average daily exports increased by three-point-eight percent to two-point-13 billion dollars, with the number of working days the same as last year at seven and a half.  

Exports of semiconductors and automobiles increased 23-point-eight percent and four-point-seven percent, respectively, while shipments of petroleum products slipped 47 percent.

Exports to China rose three-point-four percent, while exports to the United States inched up one-point-four percent, but shipments to Japan fell by four-point-two percent.

Imports rose two-point-six percent year-on-year to 19 billion dollars during the 10-day period, resulting in a trade deficit of two-point-97 billion dollars.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >