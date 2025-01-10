Exports Rise 3.8% during First 10 Days of January

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports rose about four percent year-on-year in the first ten days of January on the back of exports of semiconductors and automobiles.According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments reached 16 billion U.S. dollars during the cited period, up three-point-eight percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports increased by three-point-eight percent to two-point-13 billion dollars, with the number of working days the same as last year at seven and a half.Exports of semiconductors and automobiles increased 23-point-eight percent and four-point-seven percent, respectively, while shipments of petroleum products slipped 47 percent.Exports to China rose three-point-four percent, while exports to the United States inched up one-point-four percent, but shipments to Japan fell by four-point-two percent.Imports rose two-point-six percent year-on-year to 19 billion dollars during the 10-day period, resulting in a trade deficit of two-point-97 billion dollars.