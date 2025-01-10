President’s Legal Team: Police Must Wear Badges, Reveal Faces when Arresting Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Ahead of an anticipated second attempt to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol, the president’s legal team has insisted that police officers present their identification and reveal their faces when executing the warrant.Yun Gap-geun made the demand in a statement on Monday, saying the police are still obsessed with what he called the illegal execution of the warrant despite numerous irregularities surrounding the process.The lawyer repeated earlier claims that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) has no authority to investigate treason cases and that the Seoul Western District Court lacks jurisdiction over the case, arguing that the court warrant for the president’s arrest is illegal and invalid.He also said the police have no legal grounds to mobilize investigators from SWAT teams and narcotics squads to execute the warrant, as the CIO has no right to direct the police or mobilize officers.The lawyer added that if the police insist on executing an illegal warrant under the direction of the CIO, they have to obey their minimum legal obligations, such as wearing their badges and refraining from hiding behind masks.