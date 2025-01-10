Gov’t to Conduct Safety Inspection of 11 Domestic Airlines, Airport Runways

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will conduct a joint inspection to assess the safety systems of eleven domestic airlines, as well as runways and terminals at 15 airports nationwide.Vice Minister for Disaster and Safety Management Yi Han-kyung said Monday that the government will conduct the inspection until the end of this month to alleviate public anxiety after the Jeju Air plane crash, which killed 179 people at Muan International Airport last month.In a government meeting on the crash, the vice minister said the investigation committee plans to move the fuselage of the ill-fated plane to the investigation site to conduct a transparent and objective investigation, while analyzing various materials, including surveillance footage from Muan International Airport.The vice minister added that the government completed special inspections last week of flight safety facilities at airports nationwide, as well as a safety inspection of airlines with the same type of aircraft as the one that crashed.The vice minister said he has ordered the committee to thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident by analyzing various materials, including the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder.