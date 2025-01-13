Menu Content

Politics

Anti-Corruption Body Cautions Defense Ministry, Secret Service ahead of Attempt to Arrest Yoon

Written: 2025-01-13 11:16:51Updated: 2025-01-13 15:07:58

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) has sent letters to the defense ministry and the Presidential Security Service asking for their cooperation in the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The CIO said Monday that it sent the official documents to both organizations on Sunday night, warning that they may be held civilly and criminally responsible if they do not cooperate.

In the letter to the defense ministry, the CIO said that if soldiers dispatched to the secret service from the 33rd Military Police Security Guard and the 55th Security Group obstruct the execution of arrest and search warrants, they may face prosecution for obstructing special official duties and bear civil liability if injury or property damage occurs.

In letters sent to secret service officials, the CIO said any officials who obstruct the execution of the warrants may be subject to civil and criminal penalties, and may also be disqualified from public service and lose their pensions. 

The CIO asked the defense ministry to take measures in advance to protect its members from those risks, while requesting the secret service agency’s cooperation to ensure that no illegal acts occur.
