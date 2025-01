Photo : YONHAP News

After visits to South Korea by the top diplomats of the United States and Japan, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi may visit Seoul soon.Seoul’s foreign ministry said Monday that South Korea and China are in “close communication” on high-level exchanges, including Wang’s visit to Seoul, based on a consensus on the importance of such exchanges.The two nations could hold a foreign ministers’ meeting as early as the end of next month, although no date has been set.If the visit takes place, it will be Wang’s first in 15 months, since South Korea hosted a trilateral summit with China and Japan in November 2023 in Busan.China is showing signs of wanting to improve ties with South Korea, with Ambassador Dai Bing arriving last month to begin his assignment in Seoul.