Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan are set to meet in Seoul on Monday.According to the foreign ministry, minister Cho Tae-yul and his Japanese counterpart, Takeshi Iwaya, will hold talks at the ministry in the afternoon to reaffirm the importance of improving Seoul-Tokyo relations.The two envoys will also discuss bilateral projects to mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Japan.Cho and Iwaya are also expected to discuss Seoul-Washington-Tokyo cooperation and ways to improve it, with the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump scheduled later this month.Tokyo’s top envoy visited the Seoul National Cemetery earlier in the day, marking the first such visit in seven years by a Japanese foreign minister.