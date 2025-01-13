Captured N. Korean Soldiers Interrogated on Video in Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Ukraine says it has captured two North Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk region and disclosed video footage from an interrogation. One of the soldiers says on video that commanders told him he was merely going to Russia for training. This comes as Seoul's spy agency estimates that some three-thousand North Korean troops have been killed or wounded so far.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a video on Sunday from the interrogation of two North Korean soldiers captured in Russia’s Kursk region on Thursday.The two prisoners, aged 20 and 26, are currently being questioned by the Security Service of Ukraine with the assistance of a South Korean translator provided by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service.One of the prisoners can be heard saying that he thought he was going to Russia for training and realized only after arriving in Russia that he was deployed.The prisoner said he was sent to the battlefield January 3 and was captured while hiding in an air raid shelter after seeing other soldiers die.Asked if they’d like to return home, one soldier said yes while the other said he will follow orders to go or stay.In a briefing to the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee on Monday, the spy agency estimated that some three-thousand North Korean troops have been killed or wounded fighting alongside Russian forces against the Ukrainian military.The agency also predicted that incoming U.S. President Donald Trump may seek to engage in dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his second term, considering that Trump regards his summit with Kim as a key achievement during his first term.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.