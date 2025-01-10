Ex-Chief of Secret Service Appears for Third Round of Police Questioning

Photo : KBS News

Former Presidential Security Service chief Park Chong-jun appeared for a third round of police questioning on Monday.Park appeared at the Seoul Seodaemun Police Station around 10 a.m., having completed his second round of questioning late Saturday after more than 14 hours.He has been accused of blocking the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is wanted for questioning as a suspect in an insurrection case related to the December 3 martial law incident.Police say they are also analyzing Park’s cellphone records.Meanwhile, police are likely to request an arrest warrant for Lee Kwang-woo, the head of the protection bureau at the secret service agency, after Lee ignored a third summons to appear for questioning on Monday.Lee is also suspected of obstructing the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials from arresting Yoon on January 3.In a news briefing on Monday, police said they are considering arresting secret service agents on the spot if they try to hinder Yoon’s capture.