Photo : YONHAP News

The government will revamp safety systems across the aviation sector as a follow-up measure to the Jeju Air plane crash, which killed 179 people at Muan International Airport in December.The transport ministry announced on Monday that it will conduct special safety checks on all airports in the country through January 24 and devise steps to improve safety facilities.The ministry will consider removing or rebuilding safety facilities, including the localizer that has been cited as a factor in the severity of the Jeju Air crash.Through the end of this month, the government will also carry out a special safety inspection on the 18 control towers in the nation’s airports as part of efforts to address the shortage of air traffic controllers.Based on the findings, by April the ministry will announce its plans to reform aviation safety.