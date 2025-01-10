Acting President Calls on Police, Secret Service to Keep Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has called on the National Police Agency and the Presidential Security Service to prevent a violent confrontation at all costs during the next attempt to execute a warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s arrest.In a press notice on Monday, Choi said all law enforcement must be carried out in a peaceful and restrained manner.Emphasizing that escalating tensions have caused concerns and anxiety both at home and abroad, the acting president said any violent clash between the two state agencies would leave an indelible scar on the nation’s constitutional history.Urging the agencies’ leaders to pay special heed to the maintenance of order, Choi called for sufficient consultations in advance to guarantee an orderly enforcement of the law and the safety of public officials.The acting president’s remarks come after a second warrant was issued last Tuesday, allowing the president to be detained for questioning about the martial law incident for up to 48 hours.