Chung Bo-ra's 'Your Utopia: Stories' Nominated for Prestigious Philip K. Dick Award in SF

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean writer Chung Bo-ra's short story collection, "Your Utopia: Stories," was nominated for the Philip K. Dick Award, one of the world's most prestigious prizes in science fiction novels.According to domestic publishing firm Influential's literature brand Rabbit Hole on Monday, the English-language publication of the short story collection was named one of six nominees for the award, with the winner set to be announced on April 18.Among eight stories in the collection, the title story, "Your Utopia," is about a smart car carrying a broken humanoid robot as it wanders around a desolate planet abandoned by humans due to a pandemic.The award annually presented to a science fiction paperback published in the U.S. in honor of Philip K. Dick, an influential American sci-fi author of the 20th century, is considered one of the world's three most distinguished prizes in SF literature along with the Hugo and the Nebula.While Korean American Lee Yoon-ha's debut novel "Ninefox Gambit" was nominated for the 2016 Nebula and 2017 Hugo Awards, this marks the first time that a South Korean writer's novel originally written in the Korean language was nominated for one of the "Big Three" prizes.Chung's 2017 SF collection "Cursed Bunny" was nominated for the 2022 International Booker Prize and the 2023 National Book Award in the translated literature category.