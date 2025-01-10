Gap in Parties' Approval Rating Narrows to Within Margin of Error for 1st Time in 16 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey on political parties’ approval ratings has found that the gap between the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) narrowed to within the margin of error for the first time in 16 weeks.In a survey of one-thousand-six adults nationwide conducted by Realmeter from Thursday to Friday of last week, 40-point-eight percent of respondents supported the ruling party while 42-point-two percent approved of the DP.Compared to the same survey from a week earlier, the PPP's approval rating climbed six-point-four percentage points, while the DP's approval rating slipped three percentage points.As a result, the gap in support between the two parties narrowed from last week’s ten-point-eight percentage points to one-point-four percentage points, which falls under the margin of error.It is the first time since the third week of September that the gap has narrowed to within the margin of error.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.