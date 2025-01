Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities are preparing to execute an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, with the heads of investigation units from Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, and other metropolitan areas convening on Monday to discuss the details of the operation.The units met at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Mapo office on Monday afternoon. This comes after the National Office of Investigation(NOI) under the police agency held a meeting with the units on Friday.The NOI has reportedly been discussing various preparations for the arrest, including equipping the units with handcuffs and police vests.An additional meeting is scheduled for Tuesday morning to further discuss the operation.As of now, no specific date has been set for executing the arrest warrant.