Pres. Yoon Files Petition for Recusation of Constitutional Court Justice Jung

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's defense team has filed a petition for the recusation of Constitutional Court justice Jung Gye-sun from his impeachment trial, claiming he can not expect a fair trial from the justice.The defense team said on Monday that Jung is known to be a member of and has served as the head of a group of progressive-minded judges in the courts.The team claimed that Jung had shared a prejudgment on the case during her parliamentary confirmation hearing last month, and that her husband, a lawyer, works for a foundation headed by a co-leader of the National Assembly's impeachment trial team.While a petition for recusation can be filed before arguments on the merits of the case when there are concerns over fairness of the trial, the Constitutional Court can dismiss the petition if it is clearly aimed at delaying the proceedings.Yoon's team also filed an objection against the court's decision to end the preparatory hearing on January 3 and to begin arguments on Tuesday, claiming the impeachment trial for Prime Minster Han Duck-soo must first be concluded to verify the lawful formation of the bench.