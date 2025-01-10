Acting Pres. Choi, DP Chief at Odds over Pres. Yoon's Arrest Warrant, Martial Law Probe Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung were seemingly at odds about the execution of a warrant to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol and the opposition-led bill on a special counsel probe into the martial law decree.At a meeting during Choi's visit to the National Assembly on Monday, Lee said the acting president's most important task is to prevent resistance with the use of force against the warrant execution.The opposition chief said at a party meeting earlier in the day that the acting president was not actively handling the matter, accusing him as the main culprit in causing instability in state affairs.Choi, for his part, said there must not be any unfortunate event from physical clashes during the arrest attempt, to which Lee said the acting president's remark was similar to saying the suspect should not be apprehended due to concern over resistance.While DP chief spokesperson Jo Seoung-lae said the acting president said that he would give much thought to the main opposition's request, Choi, in a press material after the meeting, reiterated his concern over a potential physical clash.Choi and Lee also seemed to disagree on the opposition-revised bill on a special counsel probe into the martial law decree, with the acting president urging rival parties to agree on a bill that does not go against the Constitution.The DP chief and others at the meeting strongly protested Choi's request, which they said lacked constitutional and legal grounds, before accusing him of overstepping his authority.