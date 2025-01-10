Presidential Chief of Staff: Yoon’s Right to Self-Defense Must Be Guaranteed

Photo : YONHAP News

Ahead of an anticipated second attempt to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol, his chief of staff said Tuesday that the president should be guaranteed the right to defend himself in the ongoing martial law case.Presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk made the appeal in a statement, saying the presidential office is open to options such as questioning the president at a third-party location or through a visit.Chung said Yoon’s office is ready to engage in discussions with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) and the police.The statement comes as the CIO and the police are set to make a second attempt to arrest Yoon, after their first attempt early this month ended in failure due to strong resistance from the Presidential Security Service.Chung said the presidential office is not asking for special treatment for Yoon, only for the president’s right to self-defense to be guaranteed, as it is a fundamental right that all citizens of a liberal democratic republic should enjoy.