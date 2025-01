Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court is set to hold the first formal hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial in the president’s absence.The first oral argument session is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, a month after the National Assembly impeached Yoon over his botched martial law attempt on December 3.In the hearing, the court is expected to announce its decision on a petition filed by Yoon’s legal team seeking the recusal of Justice Chung Kye-sun.Yoon’s defense team filed the petition Monday, saying Yoon cannot expect a fair trial if the justice takes part, since she is a member of a group of progressive-minded judges and previously served as its leader.As Yoon will not attend the first hearing due to safety concerns, it is likely to end quickly.If Yoon is absent from the next hearing, scheduled for Thursday, the court can proceed with the trial in his absence.