Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Tuesday.The JCS said the military detected multiple projectiles, believed to be short-range ballistic missiles, launched from the Ganggye area in the North’s Jagang Province at 9:30 a.m.It said the missiles flew some 250 kilometers before landing in eastern waters.The JCS said the South Korean military has reinforced monitoring and vigilance in preparation for additional launches and is sharing information with the United States and Japan, while maintaining a full defense posture.The launch comes eight days after North Korea fired what it claimed was a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile.North Korea appears to be increasing its provocations ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, set for Monday.