Biden Credits Administration with Diplomatic Feat of Forging Trilateral Partnership with S. Korea, Japan

With his retirement a week away, U.S. President Joe Biden has credited his administration with a diplomatic feat: building a trilateral partnership with South Korea and Japan.Biden highlighted the partnership on Monday during an address on foreign policy at the State Department in Washington.The outgoing president said that during his term, the U.S. made partnerships stronger and created new partnerships to challenge China’s aggressive behavior and rebalance power in the Indo-Pacific region, specifically mentioning the partnership with Japan and South Korea.He also cited global alliances such as the Quad and AUKUS as diplomatic achievements that his administration spearheaded to deter China.Biden said thanks to his administration, America is winning the global race, adding that compared with four years ago the U.S. and its allies are stronger and its adversaries are weaker.As for North Korea, Biden said the U.S. must deter the North as it rattles its saber and draws closer to Russia.