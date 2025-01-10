US Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Resolution to Designate Jan. 13 as Korean American Day

Photo : YONHAP News

A bipartisan resolution has been introduced in the U.S. Congress to designate January 13 as Korean American Day, commemorating the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the United States in 1903.According to a press release from Rep. Young Kim’s office on Monday, Korean American Sens. Andy Kim and Dan Sullivan introduced the resolution in the Senate, while Reps. Young Kim and Jimmy Gomez introduced it in the House of Representatives.Young Kim said that for 122 years, Korean Americans have found success in the classroom, the workplace and the halls of Congress, working to make the U.S. a better place.Kim added that she was proud to help lead a bipartisan resolution honoring Korean American Day, as one of the first Korean American women in Congress and as the representative of a vibrant Korean American community in Southern California.Kim said she will keep fighting in Congress to ensure the American dream she has lived remains alive for future generations.