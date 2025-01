Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has assessed the North Korean troops in Russia as a threat on the battlefield.Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder made the assessment during a press briefing Monday, describing the North Korean troops as relatively “well disciplined and competent.”The spokesperson said the North Korean forces are primarily infantry, adding that they are capable and obviously do present a threat on the battlefield.Ryder added that the introduction of some 12-thousand North Korean forces makes it much harder for Ukraine, but said the Ukrainians are continuing to fight.The spokesperson then stressed the United States’ intention of working with the international community to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself.