Secret Service Asked to Keep Peace by Cooperating in Yoon’s Arrest

Written: 2025-01-14 10:26:47Updated: 2025-01-14 15:11:32

Photo : KBS

The police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) have requested cooperation from the Presidential Security Service to ensure the safe, peaceful execution of the warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s arrest.

The joint team in charge of the martial law case said officials from the three sides met at 8 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the matter. 

The joint team, comprising investigators from the CIO and the police, said it asked the secret service agency to cooperate to ensure that the arrest proceeds peacefully, and that it is awaiting the agency’s response.

The meeting came amid concerns about possible physical clashes as the CIO and the police are set to execute the warrant. 

On Monday, acting President Choi Sang-mok called for sufficient consultations between the police and the secret service agency to prevent a violent confrontation during the second attempt to arrest Yoon.
