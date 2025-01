Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Corporation achieved record exports of eco-friendly vehicles last year.According to tentative data from the two South Korean automakers on Tuesday, they sold 707-thousand-853 eco-friendly cars in the global market in 2024, up three percent from a year earlier.That’s the largest figure to date for eco-friendly vehicles, which include electric vehicles(EVs), hybrid EVs and fuel cell EVs.Exports of hybrid EVs jumped 44-point-six percent from a year earlier to 397-thousand-200 units last year, accounting for 56 percent of all exports of eco-friendly vehicles.The two automakers’ overall exports came to two-point-18 million units worth 53-point-36 billion dollars last year, a slight decrease from the previous year.The dollar amount accounts for seven-point-eight percent of all South Korean exports last year.