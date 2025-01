Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) has denied a report that the agency and the police are reassessing plans to move in and arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol.A CIO official told reporters on Tuesday that the two agencies are not reconsidering the current plan and it’s not the time to do so.Regarding speculation that the authorities are set to execute the warrant on Wednesday, the official said the CIO has never confirmed that speculation directly.As for the three-way meeting among the police agency, the anti-corruption body and the secret service agency on Tuesday morning, the official said the meeting was arranged to ensure the safe and peaceful execution of the warrant.Asked if the three sides had discussed the possibility of Yoon appearing voluntarily without being arrested, the official said they had discussed it.