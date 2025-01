Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has pledged a firm response to North Korea’s provocations based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance, after the North fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Tuesday.Choi made the pledge during a Cabinet meeting in Seoul, condemning the North’s latest missile test as a “clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.”The acting president said the government will respond more sternly to the North’s provocations, based on a strong defense posture and the solid South Korea-U.S. alliance.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Tuesday morning, eight days after firing what it claimed was a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile.