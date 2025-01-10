Presidential Office Vows to Respond to N. Korea’s Latest Ballistic Missile Provocation

Photo : KBS News

The top office held a security situation briefing on Tuesday after North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles into the East Sea earlier in the day.The presidential office said the second deputy director of the Office of National Security, In Seong-hwan, convened a meeting immediately after the missile launch to discuss the situation and future response measures.The top office said the government will closely monitor the regime’s activities and maintain its readiness to respond to any provocations.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, around 9:30 a.m. the military detected several short-range ballistic missiles being launched from the Ganggye area in the North’s Jagang Province.It said the missiles flew about 250 kilometers before falling into the East Sea.The latest ballistic missile launch follows the testing eight days earlier of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile that North Korea said was tipped with a hypersonic warhead.