Politics

Defense Ministry: No Troops Will Be Mobilized to Stop President’s Arrest

Written: 2025-01-14 13:36:04Updated: 2025-01-14 13:58:09

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday that even if the Presidential Security Service attempts to block the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol, no troops will be mobilized for that purpose.

According to ministry spokesperson Col. Lee Kyung-ho during a regular briefing, the military security units will focus solely on their primary mission to maintain perimeter security outside the presidential residence and will not stop the execution of the arrest warrant.

Lee added that the message was conveyed to the secret service team, which confirmed that the military security units will not be used in this way.

The comments come after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials contacted the defense ministry requesting cooperation to prevent troops from being dispatched when the warrant is served.

Earlier this month, troops from the military security unit were deployed to the presidential residence to stop Yoon’s arrest on the orders of the secret service agency.
