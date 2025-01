Photo : Yonhap News / Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Newly appointed acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea Joseph Yun met with foreign minister Cho Tae-yul and first vice minister Kim Hong-kyun on Tuesday.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting took place at the foreign ministry in Seoul, where Cho asked Yun to work toward the development of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Kim called on the acting U.S. envoy to ensure that the progress the two allies have achieved continues under the incoming U.S. administration.In response, Yun said he will do his utmost to maintain and further strengthen the alliance.Kim also stressed the need for continued close coordination between Seoul and Washington on issues related to North Korea and its nuclear program, urging Yun to work toward ensuring smooth communication between the two allies.